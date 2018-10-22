Mandaue reclamation checkpoints net 20 persons, P20K worth of drugs

Police checkpoints conducted over the weekend in Mandaue City, particularly in the reclamation area which is covered by the Centro Police Station, had led to the arrest of 20 persons and the confiscation of P20,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Chief Insp. Aldrin Villacampa, Centro Police Station chief, said in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News on Monday that the persons they arrested were mostly new faces and they came from Cebu City where they allegedly get their supply of illegal drugs.

The checkpoints were conducted starting Friday until Sunday.

Villacampa said that those arrested were residents of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Consolacion and Lilo-an towns and they just came from Cebu City to allegedly get their supply of illegal drugs allegedly for their own consumption.

“Nag agi-agi lang siguro na’ng uban diha sa reclamation area pero wala lang masita kay gitan-aw ra man pud namo kadtong mga suspicious maoy among parahon (These persons might have been passing through the reclamation area several times and had not been caught because during our checkpoints we only flag down suspicious looking motorcycle riders),” said Villacampa.

Those arrested were detained at the Centro Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.