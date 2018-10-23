Apas resident asks Comelec to disqualify two Cebu City councilors

A concerned citizen has filed a petition to formally request the Comelec to disqualify Cebu City Councilors Sisinio Andales and Alvin Arcilla who are seeking re-election in next year’s elections.

Allen Canoy, a resident of Apas, Cebu City, said the two councilors, who were suspended for a month in May 2016, cannot seek a fourth term in the council since the suspension meted against them was not permanent, and that no vacancy exists.

Andales and Arcilla, for their part, said they have consulted several lawyers to ensure they are eligible to run for another term in office.

Both councilors were re-elected for a third term in office in 2016.

They were first elected in 2010. But both insisted that the suspension meted against them in their second term, or days before the May 19, 2016 elections, was an interruption of their term and that they are qualified to run for another this May 2019.