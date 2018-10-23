Two hurt in Carcar strafing incident

Two were injured after a neighbor strafed the Eramil residence in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Can-asujan, Carcar City at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Lorna, 45, sustained a gunshot wound on her ankle while her daughter Jennylou, 22, was hit on the left leg.

Two other family members – Raymon, 24, and Gerry Jr., 26, – were able to escape unharmed.

Supt. Gregorio Galsim, chief of the CarCar City Police Station, said the suspect who was identified as a certain Sam Sanchez is now in police custody.

He said that Sanchez voluntarily appeared at the police station a few hours after the strafing to deny the allegations against him.

Galsim said they are now looking at personal grudge, which may have been prompted by a land dispute, as the motive for the strafing incident.

He said that the victims themselves identified Sanchez as the gunman.

The victims, he said, were watching television on their living room when Sanchez allegedly entered their main door unannounced and started firing shots at them.

Police recovered empty shells from a caliber .45 pistol from the crime scene.