Larsian food handlers undergo seminar in preparation for reopening of popular food strip

At least 63 food handlers of Larsian undergo a food safety and handling seminar in preparation for the reopening of the province-owned food strip in the second weekend of November.

Joey Herrera, manager of Larsian, said the seminar is seen to address complaints of customers on the sanitary compliance of the concessionaires.

Herrera said they will also be formulating schemes in addressing complaints on overpriced products.

Larsian has been closed for over three months now to give way to the renovation of the 53-stall food strip.

Herrera, however, clarified that they did not increase the rental of the stalls.