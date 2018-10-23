Some CICC occupants have started to vacate dwellings

At least 20 families have started to vacate their temporary dwellings inside the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) compound, and went back to their respective provinces or live with relatives who reside in other parts of Metro Cebu, on Tuesday morning.

Personnel from the Housing and Development Office (HUDO) in Mandaue City helped these families demolish their temporary shelters and carry their belongings into a truck from the City Engineer’s Office for transport.

Tony Pet Juanico, HUDO chief, said they sent the families to Consolacion town in northern Cebu and the cities of Talisay and Naga in the southern part of the province among others.

“Ni assist ang atong mga personnel sa pag pangguba sa ilang makeshift (dwellings) ug sa pag panghatud nila aron dili na sila mag pakyaw-pakyaw ug sakyanan. Mo facilitate ta based sa ilang request,” he said.

The at least 20 families are part of the 183 families who availed of the city’s offer of a P10,000 cash assistance last week.

Negotiations with the remaining 92 families continue, Juanico said.

“Anytime pwede ra gyud sila mo anhi sa among opisina para makuha nila ang ilang cash assistance kay naa ra man ang kwarta,” he said.

City Hall allocated P10,000 cash aid for 275 families who were earlier issued a notice to vacate their temporary dwellings inside the CICC compound.

Juanico said that identified recipients have until the end of the week to claim their cash aid.

Those who will refuse the city’s cash aid will be issued with a notice of demolition anytime.

“Ang atong marching orders is tabangan gyud sila to voluntarily vacate. Gi hinay-hinayan lang na nato sila ug pasabot for humanitarian reasons,” Juanico added.