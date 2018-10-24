Sharks tighten grip of top spot in Elite Classic division

THE ACCENTURE Sharks solidified their hold of the top spot in the standings of the Elite Classic division as they turned away the BPO Fusion Services Dragons, 86-81, in the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball last weekend at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Former University of Cebu forward Archie Brian Vincent Batua and Jetro Gonzaga scored 17 points each to lead Accenture to their 12th win in 13 games. Key cogs Sherwin Resilla and Junas Marion Misa added 10 points each.

The loss, Fusion’s ninth in 12 outings, put to waste Niño Belande’s second triple-double, where he scored 27 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished off 10 assists.

In the EVO League, the Author Solutions Philippines Inc. (ASPI) Hardbacks won their fourth in a row after beating the Optum Knights 72-64.

The Hardbacks improved to 7-3 (win-loss) as Syv Millevo put up astounding numbers of 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a block and an incredible eight steals. Donald de Leon added 17 markers.

In other games, the JP Morgan Chase Bankers routed the CTC-BPO Panthers, 89-62, while the Results Manila Spartans nipped the Dyninno Jets, 66-57.