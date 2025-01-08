Sinulog 2025 tickets: 50% Off for online buyers on January 8 only

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sinulog fever is heating up early this year as Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced a one-day, 50 percent discount on tickets for the Sinulog 2025 Grand Parade.

The discounted tickets will be available exclusively on January 8 through the festival’s official website.

During a recent press conference, Garcia said that tickets for the Sinulog 2025 Grand Parade at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will be available at a 50 percent discount for early online buyers.

He said the announcement aims to draw larger crowds to the much-anticipated event to revitalize public interest in the grand cultural showcase.

“I want nga daghan gyud motan-aw and can experience the Sinulog, the ticket price of P1,500 and P1,000 basta early bird lang, and wait for the announcement, we will cut it by 50 percent,” Garcia said.

(I want that many will watch and can experience the Sinulog, the ticket price of P1,500 and P1,000 are for early birds only, and wait for the announcement, we will cut it by 50 percent.)

The discounted rates apply to tickets priced at P1,500 for General Admission-Green and P1,000 for General Admission-Yellow.

Revenue loss concerns addressed

Moreover, Garcia addressed concerns about potential revenue loss, explaining the thought process behind the decision.

“Naay nangutana nako, ‘Di malugi ang Cebu City ana? Ang (Sinulog) Foundation, kay mao man ang mangolekta ana?’ Kahibaw ka unsay akong tubag? Last year man gali, wala man gani miy halin didto sa SRP, duha na ka tuig zero. Gipahatag nalang namo ang ticket wa gihapoy nangadto…. So, I’m sure we will make more money now compared to last year,” the mayor stated.

(There are those who asked, Will the Cebu City government experience a loss in revenues for this? The (Sinulog) Foundation, because that is the one who collects this? You know what my answer to this is? Last year, we even did not have any sales there at the SRP, two years we did not have sales. We just gave away the tickets and still nobocy went…So, I’m sure we will make more money now compared to last year.)

The 2025 edition of Sinulog is expected to be grander and more festive, with organizers banking on a surge in public enthusiasm and participation through this discounted early bird initiative.

Online ticket sales

In an era of digital convenience, the Sinulog Foundation Inc. has streamlined the ticket purchasing process by exclusively offering tickets online.

In a social media post dated January 4, 2025, the foundation announced that tickets will be available starting January 8 through [https://sinulogfestival.com](https://sinulogfestival.com).

The website will facilitate secure and hassle-free transactions, ensuring festival-goers can plan ahead and secure their seats without the need for long queues or last-minute uncertainties.

With this announcement, anticipation for Sinulog 2025 is at an all-time high. The festival, which draws thousands of local and international visitors annually, promises a vibrant display of Cebuano culture through its iconic grand parade, energetic street dances, and colorful floats.

