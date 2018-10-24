Nominees for UP-Cebu Chancellor announced

AN incumbent who vowed to continue her academic and community programs and a challenger who promised to lend an ear to the gripes of the students, will slug it out to be the next Chancellor of the University of the Philippines-Cebu (UP Cebu).

Lawyer Liza Corro, the incumbent, is the first chancellor of UP-Cebu when it was declared a constituent university.

Corro joined UP-Cebu as a dean in 2012, and was elevated to Chancellor in 2016.

Her term will end on December 3 this year.

In her vision statement presented at the Performing Arts Hall of UP-Cebu on Wednesday, Corro said she will continue and sustain her academic programs as well as her facility, faculty and community development programs.

“We’re an educational institution, so it will always have to be strengthening of our academic excellence, it goes hand in hand with our research publications and the creative works. The mandate is, knowledge creation and public service,” said Corro.

Meanwhile, challenger Dr. Roland Tolentino is a professor at UP-Diliman and a Carlos Palanca Awardee.

Tolentino said that he will be focusing on promulgating programs with consultancy to the university’s constituents, assuring the students during his vision statement presentation that he will be at their side.

Tolentino added that he is also eyeing to create a support system that will look after the wellness and financial needs of the students and staff.

He believes that this is his edge, despite being from another constituent university.

“Provide a nurturing emanating environment for learning. Ibig sabihin, ’yung hindi ka nahihirapan sa pag-aaral, hindi ka nahihirapan sa pag tuturo,” said Tolentino.

“The Chancellor of the constituent university shall be elected by the Board upon nomination of the President of the University, following a process of consultation with the constituents of the constituent university based on standards and guidelines set by the Board,” stated a UP guideline on the selection of its Chancellor.

Students oppose Corro’s nomination

Lorraine Ecarma of Nagkahiusang Kusog sa Estudyante (NKE-UP Cebu) and members of the group, expressed their opposition to Corro’s nomination during a rally right after the forum ended.

Ecarma alleged that the university suffered years of oppression from Corro’s anti-student administration.

“Instead of nga ibuhos niya ang kwarta sa university for ‘useful facilities,’ iya nuong petty nga reason kay, iya kuno gi hatag sa Oblation Square,” said Ecarma.

The group also alleged that Corro has not been consulting stakeholders on some key projects implemented in the school.

However, Corro maintained that the students are given avenues to be informed about the projects undertaken by the university.

“They should know because, even if it’s not coming from me, we also have our regular meetings with all the deans, budget and research directors. The presumption is, whatever we take up in the meeting, you also have to disseminate and assimilate to your respective college constituents,” said Corro.

The search committee headed by Dr. Catherine Rodel, said during the forum that they were only able to cater to two candidates to be able to catch up with the deadline of submission of nominations which was last October 5.

By Nov. 15 the search committee must submit to the President of the University the final names of nominees with a detailed assessment of their strengths and weaknesses. The President will then submit the names of the nominees to the Board of Regents who will then pick the next Chancellor.