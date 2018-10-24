94 cops facing admin, criminal cases

Ninety-four police officers in Central Visayas are facing administrative and criminal cases at the National Police Commission (Napolcom) since 2016.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) spokesperson, said in a press briefing on Wednesday that the charges filed included a mix of grave offenses and light offenses.

“We are still waiting for the result of these cases,” said Tolentin.

Based on PRO-7 data, of the 94 cases, 50 police officers are facing grave offense cases while 44 others are facing light offense cases.

The data cover July 2016 up to the present.

He also said that most of the cases filed were job-related.

“Ilang mga kaso about g’yud sa ilang panerbisyo (Several of the cases filed were related to their work as police officers),” said Tolentin.

However, Tolentin refused to divulge further details of these cases since these police officers, as part of due process, would be given a chance to answer and refute the allegations hurled against them.