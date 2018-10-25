1.7M worth of shabu confiscated from woman, companion in Consolacion town

Suspected shabu worth P1.7 million was confiscated by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Consolacion Police Station from a woman who is said to have contacts inside the Cebu City Jail.

Police also arrested Rosemarie Caballero, 35, and her companion who was identified as a certain Ulrich Guaca, 38, in a buy bust operation in Sitio Purok 1, Barangay Nangka, Consolacion town.

Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Pelare, Consolacion Police Station chief said that Caballero is a native of Barangay Basak, Mandaue City.

She went to Consolacion town around 9 p.m. on Wednesday to deliver drugs to Guaca when arrested by the police.

Pelare suspects that the 150 grams of shabu confiscated from Caballero may have come from her boyfriend who is now detained at the Cebu City Jail.

Both Caballero and Guaca are now detained at the Consolacion Police Station.