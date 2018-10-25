Two bodies found in Toledo believed to be salvage victims

Authorities are yet to identify the two cadavers found dumped along the road in Sitio Cambay, Barangay Campo 8, Toledo City early today (October 25).

Supt. Randy Korret, chief of the Toledo City Police Station, said that the two men died from gunshot wounds on their head, an indication that they may have been salvaged.

A concerned citizen called the police to inform them of the discovery of the bodies at around 7 a.m. today, he said.

Korret said on that the first victim is about 5’2″ in height and medium built. He was wearing a white T-shirt with “Jeam SEMY Forever” prints at the back portion and a gray short pants.

A white cloth was wrapped around his head.

The second victim is about five feet tall and small built. He was wearing a blue sleeveless T-shirt with “OUT LIF” prints on the front portion, gray short pants and a pair of green slippers.

A gray T-shirt was also wrapped around his head.

Korret said they are yet to determine the motive of their killing.

But initial information which they gathered from residents shows that a gray colored vehicle arrived in the area at around 2 a.m.

The vehicle came from the vicinity of the neighboring Barangay Campo 7 in Minglanilla town.

Minutes later, several bursts were heard.

Korret said that the vehicle was seen leaving towards the direction of Then after, the automobile Barangay Cantabaco, Toledo City.