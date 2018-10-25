Mandaue City Hall employee to face falsification charge
A Job Order employee of the Mandaue City Hall is under investigation for allegedly falsifying business permits.
Lawyer James Allan Sayson said that the employee, whose name is withheld, is assigned as encoder at the Business Permits and Licensing Office.
He said that the employee, who has been working at City Hall since 2007, was caught falsifying business permits.
Sayson said they will be filing a criminal case against the employee, who has gone Awol since October 24.
