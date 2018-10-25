Duterte fires all Customs execs amid ‘shabu’ scandal
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday fired all commissioners and department heads of the Bureau of Customs as the agency was rocked with drug smuggling scandal.
“I am ordering the freezing of all, all section, department units of the Bureau of Customs out,” Duterte said in a speech during the anniversary of the Philippine Coast Guard in Manila.
“Out lahat. To the last man, out. The commissioners are out, the department heads, out,” he added.
The President made the announcement as he moved Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).
