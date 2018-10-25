Leadership Innovation Forum to boost culture transformation of Philippine enterprises

Globe Business, the corporate information and communications technology (ICT) arm of Globe Telecom, once again gathered the country’s top business and enterprise leaders for a day of insightful learning, discussion, and sharing of best practices on how leadership innovation and digital transformation can help sustain a company’s competitiveness and relevance in today’s ever-changing landscape.

This year’s Leadership Innovation Forum (Lead-In) with the theme “Culture Shock: Sparking a Revolution,” is Globe Business’ way of challenging its partners and clients by harnessing culture to steer its workforce to go beyond business goals.

It aspired to instill the importance of understanding, evolving, and sustaining a company culture rooted on agility and innovation.

“Discussing culture is very important as it becomes a unique identifier for successful businesses today,” said Peter Maquera, Globe senior vice president for the Enterprise Group.

“A strong culture that employees agree to uphold and care intensely about, can motivate them to achieve their specific performance goals and contribute to the company’s overall vision as well.”

One example is the cultural transformation that Globe implemented to get to where it is now.

“We needed to be capable of change, and to organize work in such a way that we are quick to deploy, and are flexible. So at Globe, spinning the Circle of Happiness means having a culture where employee well-being and growth are nurtured to deliver wonderful customer experiences that help steer the company’s future success,” said Globe Chief Commercial Officer Albert de Larrazabal.

On the other hand, Ron Kaufman, Lead-In keynote speaker, talked about “Capturing the Power of a Superior Service Culture: Creating a Sustainable Competitive Advantage” where he shared insights from individuals and teams at leading organizations around the world.

Kaufman is one of the world’s leading educators and motivators for uplifting customer service and building service culture.

His experience and passionate commitment to results have been distilled into proven methods to help clients achieve service excellence and establish strong service culture.

Ken Lingan, Country Head of Google Philippines, and Rex Mendoza, President and CEO of Rampver Financials, also shared experiences and best practices on how culture revolutionized their own companies — focusing on innovation and brand building, respectively.