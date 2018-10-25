Tepora holds boxing tournament in Liloan

APART from knocking out opponents inside the ring, the reigning interim World Boxing Association (WBA) world featherweight champion Jhack “El Capitan” Tepora is also busy helping the local boxing community.

One of his projects is tonight’s amateur boxing fight card dubbed as “Sinumbagay sa Tiwasan” in Barangay Tiwasan, Liloan town, north Cebu.

The fight card is organized in partnership with Team Frasco.

The 25-year-old unbeaten boxer of Omega Boxing Gym has been busy keeping up with the local boxing community.

In fact, earlier this year, he donated boxing equipment to an impoverished boxing gym in San Remigio town, north Cebu.

Tonight, he aims to feature young amateur boxers in his hometown in Liloan.

The fight card will feature 15 amateur bouts.

The main event will be featuring Jhack’s nephew, Aldrian Jhell Tepora, who will fight Joshua Batiller.

The co-main event will be a women’s match between Trisha Marie Llamas and Patricia Sumalinog.

The other bouts featured are Clinton Martinez vs. Marlon Mendez, Alex del Rio vs. Kevin Sumalinog, Jeford Cainglit vs. Ramil Mangilamutan, Yan-yan Torres vs. Mark Clyde Ursal, Eduardo Serrano vs. Jm Andrejas, Vincent Alquisola vs. Archo Suan, Gerald Ruelan vs. Melbert Laporte, Cristian Balunan vs. Jhon Rey Arong, Christian Almaden vs. Gemar Pepito, Angelus Dumaguit vs. Marvin Mendez, Rodel Mahinay vs. Vincent Unidos, Gian Carlo Dumaguit vs. Kyl Sumalinog, and Marvin Birao vs. Arnel Pepito.

The fight card is free to the public and will start at 6:00 p.m.