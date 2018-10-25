Cebu to host 3rd Phil. Nat’l Kendo Tournament

THE CEBU Kendo Club, supported by the United Kendo Federation of the Philippines (UKFP) and Cebu City LGU, will host the Philippine National Kendo Tournament at the Racquet Zone Sports Center inside the Montebello Villa Hotel Compound in Barangay Apas, Cebu City, on October 27 and 28.

The whole-day weekend event, will feature six kendoka clubs from Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Dumaguete, Quezon and Manila.

They will compete in the Men’s and Women’s Individual, and Men’s and Women’s Team categories.

The tournament aims to strengthen the camaraderie among kendokas (kendo practitioners).

Kendo, a modern Japanese sport whose ancestry is traced in the Japanese swordsmanship or kenjutsu, became popular in the Philippines in 2016, which led to the establishment of the UKFP.

The 1st Philippine National Kendo Tournament was held in Caloocan, Metro Manila, on the same year.