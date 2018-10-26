Guardo to test one pole policy on Apas road
Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo is eyeing J. Panis Street in Barangay Apas as pilot area for the implementation of the one pole policy ordinance.
Guardo said that they will try to clean the entire stretch of the road and get rid of wooden poles that may endanger passersby from November 6 to 30.
The councilor also said that they will remove hanging wires.
