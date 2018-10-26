Customs officials await order for their relief

Lawyer Elvira Cruz, district collector of the Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Cebu, said she will continue to report to her post until such time that a formal order is issued for the relief of all bureau officials.

While President Rodrigo Duterte has already ordered the relief of all customs officials, Cruz said no written order has been made to that effect.

Customs officials in the Port of Cebu continue to wait for formal directive from their new chief, General Jagger Guerrero. (Delta)