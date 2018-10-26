Sinas: Police has nothing to do with Toledo killings

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) denied police involvement in the killing of two men whose bodies were dumped in Camp 8, Toledo City, Cebu

Sinas said that one of the suspects, Abelardo Salumag, was previous arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). Salumag was also facing carnapping cases.

The regional police director said that the killing of Salumag and Jonel Abatayo may be drug-related.

Police Supt. Randy Korret, chief of the Toledo City Police Station, identified Abatayo works as a hitman while Salumag is a mechanic who reportedly manipulated the vehicles that he intended to steal.

But Abatayo’s family is convinced that policemen are responsible for his death.