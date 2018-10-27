Powerhouse cast IN GMA’S NEW AFTERNOON SOAP

GMA Network has prepared a powerhouse cast for an upcoming afternoon series.

Director Mark Reyes announced on his Instagram account on Tuesday that Sunshine Dizon, Kyline Alcantara, Angelika Dela Cruz, Marvin Agustin, Angelu de Leon, Gabby Eigenmann, Renz Michael Valerio, and Therese Malvar will join forces for “Inagaw na Bituin.”

“So this just happened. My powerhouse cast for my new soap,” Reyes captioned the photo during a story conference.

This is also Dela Cruz’ and Dizon’s return on GMA Afternoon Prime after the top-rating series “Ika-6 na Utos” in 2016.

“Excited na,” Dela Cruz commented on Reyes’ Instagram photo.

She also posted the same photo on her Instagram and said, “Inagaw na Bituin story conference.”

Dizon also updated her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

“Eto na po ang pinakabagong aabangan sa GMA Afternoon Prime,” said the 35-year-old actress.

The newest series is also Alcantara and Agustin’s reunion after they worked together in “Kambal Karibal” in 2017.

“Another blessing for 2018. Happy and excited to work with you again baby @itskylinealcantara,” the Kapuso actor captioned a video clip on his Instagram.

The award-winning Kapuso teen actress also shared some clips on her Instagram story during the story conference.

“Meet the cast of #InagawNaBituin,” Alcantara said.

For de Leon, this is her second afternoon series for 2018 after “The Stepdaughters” headlined by Megan Young and Katrina Halili.

“Grateful to be doing an afternoon soap again with an awesome cast,” she said.