Habal-habal driver shot dead in Guadalupe
By Paul Lauro |October 27,2018 - 01:53 PM
A habal-habal driver was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Buena Hills, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.
The victim was identified as Kokoy Gabutan, 24, who succumbed to gunshot wounds on his body.
Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.
