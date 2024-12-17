Champion coach Mike Reyes shares basketball knowledge with Baybay kids

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mike Reyes, a champion coach in Cebu’s basketball scene, brought his expertise to the youth of Baybay City, Leyte, by conducting a basketball clinic last weekend.

The clinic, named the St. Anthony de Padua Shrine Basketball Clinic 2024, hosted around a hundred aspiring basketball players aged 12 to 17. It was a two-day event held in Barangay Pomponan and Barangay Hipusngo in Baybay.

Unlike typical basketball clinics, Reyes, who led the Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras to the 2019 Cesafi title and coached the KCS Computer Specialists to the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Visayas leg title, adopted a different approach to training.

We did our best to teach the players about shooting and passing with a defender. Di na namin ginawa yung mga clinic na you can learn everywhere. The clinic we did focused on passing, shooting, and dribbling with defense and, of course, offense,” Reyes shared in an interview.

“I want to reiterate that this kind of clinic is very important because, out of the roughly 90 participants in our two-day clinic, maybe only three had ever experienced what a basketball clinic was like. This clinic gave them the opportunity to learn, and I reminded them that clinics teach you what you need to practice. Kayo na ang magpapatuloy,” he added.

Reyes emphasized the importance of such clinics, explaining that, for many of the participants, this was their first experience with structured basketball training.

Coach Danica Thea Canitoy joined Reyes in running the clinic, supporting the development of the young athletes.

The clinic also served as preparation for the upcoming St. Anthony de Padua Shrine Christmas Tournament 2024, scheduled from December 26 to 30. The tournament will feature 17-under, 14-under, and 12-under categories, as well as a women’s open division.

The event is organized by Rev. Fr. Joselito “Joy” Catubig, with well-known basketball organizer and coach Van Parmis serving as the tournament consultant. PBA player Mark Barroca is providing the basketballs, prizes, and sneakers for the tournament.

