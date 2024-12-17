Garces-Espere clash officially set at Sawang Calero gym

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Kit Ceron Garces of Prime Fight Gym is set to face Kier Clenton Espere in the main event of a fight card co-promoted by Prime Stags Sports and the Cebu City Government.

The event will take place at the Cebu City Sports Institute gymnasium in Barangay Sawang Calero on Wednesday, December 18.

This fight card is one of five boxing events happening in Cebu City within a span of less than two weeks, marking a significant resurgence of the sport in a region once hailed as the “Mecca of Boxing” in Asia.

The event will feature three professional bouts alongside a series of amateur matches in the preliminaries.

It comes just a day after the WBO Youth minimumweight championship showdown between Cebuano John Kevien Jimenez of Chao Sy Boxing Stable and Joseph Sumabong of Black Snake Boxing Gym in Naga City, southern Cebu.

Garces and Espere faced off during the weigh-in at Cebu City Hall on Tuesday, confirming their 10-round main event bout.

Garces, a native of Talisay City, holds a record of 8 wins (5 by knockout) and 1 loss. His most recent victory came in July at SM Seaside City Cebu, where he defeated veteran world title challenger Robert Paradero by unanimous decision, extending his winning streak to three.

Espere, from Surigao City, has a record of 8 wins, 6 losses, and 1 draw, with 2 knockouts. He enters the fight on a two-bout winning streak, having defeated Jessie Bell Goltiano and Michael Bravo earlier this year.

The undercard includes a non-title minimumweight clash between Jimmybie Cais (4-2) and Steven Lagrama (2-3), as well as a match between Neel Jacamos (2-0) and Jhonmark Hechanova (0-4).

