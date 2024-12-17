Querubin, shearline to bring moderate to heavy rains in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu will experience moderate to heavy rains starting Wednesday, Dec. 18, due to the presence of two weather systems.

The state weather bureau, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, issued a heavy rainfall outlook, warning residents in various parts of the country about possible heavy rains caused by the combination of the shearline and Tropical Depression Querubin.

For Cebu, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced that moderate to heavy rainfall may affect the island province starting Wednesday noon.

This means Cebu may experience rainfall at a rate of 50-100 millimeters (mm).

A rainfall volume of 50 mm is equivalent to the water found in 20 standard Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Moderate to heavy rains in Cebu may persist until Thursday afternoon, Dec. 19, Pagasa said.

“Forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas,” they added.

Pagasa has also advised local disaster and rescue units to take all necessary precautions and measures to mitigate the impact of the bad weather.

Querubin was last spotted 215 kilometers (km) east-southeast of Davao City or 245 km east of General Santos City.

It carries maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph, moving in a south-southwestward direction.

Pagasa has already raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over Davao Oriental.

