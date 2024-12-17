Big Yellow’s Gilbuela seeks redemption against world-rated Vince Paras

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxer Anthony Gilbuela of the Big Yellow Boxing Gym is set to face the toughest challenge of his career as he takes on world-rated Vince Paras tomorrow, Wednesday, December 18, in General Santos City.

Gilbuela, 29, is coming off a loss to Omega Boxing Gym’s Ramil Roda on August 30 in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Now, the Cebuano pugilist is determined to turn his fortunes around against the heavily favored Paras, ranked No. 8 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight division.

Gilbuela holds an 8-6-2 (win-loss-draw) record with two knockouts. Despite the odds, he remains undeterred, recalling his impressive victory against Anthony Galigao last June in Toledo City, Cebu.

He knows the challenge ahead won’t be easy. Paras, fighting under the Sanman Boxing Gym banner, boasts a formidable 21-3-1 record with 15 knockouts. Paras is also eager to bounce back after a majority decision loss to Japan’s Hiroto Kyoguchi in their rematch last October.

Both boxers met for the first time during the official weigh-in on Tuesday, December 17. Gilbuela weighed in at 115 pounds, while Paras tipped the scales at 116 pounds for their eight-round bout.

Still, Gilbuela believes this fight is a golden opportunity to make a statement. A victory over a world-ranked opponent like Paras could reignite his career and establish him as a legitimate contender in the flyweight division.

Their matchup is part of the “Redemption Time” fight card organized by Sanman Boxing Gym. The event also features Reymart Gaballo and Dave Apolinario, who will square off against James Pagaling and Jeny Boy Boca, respectively.

