Consolacion motorist broke leg in Sunday afternoon accident

A motorcycle driver broke his leg after he collided with an Isuzu truck at 12 noon today (October 28) while along D.M. Cortes Street, Baragay Paknaan, Mandaue City.

John Comiso, 40, of Barangay Laray, Consolacion sustained injuries on his left leg while truck driver Jonefer Sumayag, 41, of Bogo City was unharmed.

Sumayang told traffic investigators in Mandaue City that he was traveling on the road’s innermost lane when he decided to execute a right turn to take shelter at a nearby gasoline station when it rained.

He said that he had children who were riding with him at the back of his truck.

Sumayang was headed for the Cansaga bridge in Consolacion town on his way home to Bogo City when the accident happened.

Comiso on the other hand, who was traveling on the road’s outer most lane, did not notice Sumayang maneuver his truck to the right, the reason for their collision.

The motorcycle driver broke his leg after he landed on the asphalted road and was immediately brought to the hospital for treatment.

Responding traffic enforcers confiscated the licenses of the two drivers and turned these over to the city’s traffic division that is tasked to conduct further investigation on the Sunday afternoon accident.