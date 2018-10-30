Yokohama experts encourage MCDB to create vision-based projects

Urban specialists from Yokohama City, Japan have encouraged the Metro Cebu Coordinating Board (MCDB) to look on how it built its city in the past 50 years through a shared vision among citizens.

Yuko Okazawa, an urban specialist from the Tokyo Development Learning Center, said that Cebu City has similar problems with Yokohama in the past.

The problems include traffic and public transport, population density, waste water sepatage, and housing.

Okazawa said that Metro Cebu can do the same through vision-based projects that would go beyond mayoral terms.

She added that Yokohama City is eager to partner with Metro Cebu for development and assistance by knowledge and resource sharing.