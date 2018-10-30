All passengers, crew members now safe after sinking of distressed motorboat

At least 68 passengers and seven crew members were rescued from the distressed motorboat, MB Meme 5, in the seawaters off Gilutongan, Cordova town, Cebu on Tuesday morning (October 30).

The motorboat left the Cordova port shortly at past 7 am and was bound to Getafe town, Bohol.

Julian Legas, Cordova Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) head, said they received the information on the distressed motorboat at around 7:30 am today.

Legas said all passengers and crew were successfully rescued by the MDRRMO and the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7).

Legas added that the PCG is still investigating the cause of the incident.

Initial report from the PCG-7 revealed that the motorboat encountered an engine trouble which resulted to the sinking of the motorboat.

The passengers, however, said that they already heard a loud bang before they left the port.