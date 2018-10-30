Passengers, crew members rescued from distressed motor banca

The passengers and crew members of a distressed motor banca bound for Getafe, Bohol were rescued in the seawaters of Gilutungan, Cordova town, Cebu at past 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning (October 30).

MBCA MEME 5, which has at least 69 passengers and 5 crew members, encountered an engine trouble and incurred hull damage.

Rescuers and the medical team of the Philippine Coast Guard divers are now at the area to render assistance.