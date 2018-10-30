Passengers, crew members rescued from distressed motor banca
The passengers and crew members of a distressed motor banca bound for Getafe, Bohol were rescued in the seawaters of Gilutungan, Cordova town, Cebu at past 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning (October 30).
MBCA MEME 5, which has at least 69 passengers and 5 crew members, encountered an engine trouble and incurred hull damage.
Rescuers and the medical team of the Philippine Coast Guard divers are now at the area to render assistance.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.