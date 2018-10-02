Rico J. Puno died of heart failure, says manager

Rico J. Puno died of cardiac arrest, his long-time manager Norma Japitana confirmed Tuesday morning. He was 65.

In an interview with dzMM, Japitana said Puno was brought to the hospital for a regular check up on Sunday.

“Dinala siya for a health executive check-up. Dinala siya sa St. Luke’s,” she recounted.

After diagnosis at St. Luke’s Global City, Puno was advised to undergo confinement: “Nung nandun na, sinabi na wag nang paalisin. Pina-admit na siya.”

“And then, this morning… 1:56 a.m. siya namatay,” Japitana added.

On whether Puno felt anything different before his passing, his manager said: “Wala naman eh. Para bang regular checkup lang. I’ve been talking to him, wala naman. Mabiro pa nga.”

Japitana shared that Puno already had a triple heart bypass in the past. He underwent open heart surgery in 2015. He also had a placement of pacemaker this year due to complications with his heart caused by diabetes.

Puno was set to return to the concert stage in “Sana Tatlo Ang Puso Ko” with comediennes Marissa Sanchez and Giselle Sanchez on Nov. 23 at The Theatre in Solaire.