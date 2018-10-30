Cebu City government ready to sack four watchmen found positive for drug use
The Cebu City Government will not hesitate to terminate the four barangay watchmen, formerly known as members of the Barangay Intelligence Network, who tested positive for illegal drug use.
Kevin Chester Paz, head of the city’s peace and order program, said the city does not tolerate workers who failed to pass mandatory and surprise drug screenings.
Paz said they are waiting for the confirmatory tests before making the final decision on whether or not to dismiss the four watchmen.
