Motortrade opens 54th Visayas branch in Liloan

For 50 years in service and with more than 600 branches nationwide, Motortrade has already established itself as one of the most trusted motorcycle dealerships in the country and continues to expand further.

Known for their exceptional customer service, Motortrade offers competitive pricing to its customers with flexible payment terms and loan requirements to give everyone a chance of owning a quality motorcycle.

Apart from its pool of highly-trained personnel and mechanics, affordable insurance protection and motorcycle driving programs are also offered by Motortrade to equip riders with basic driving skills and ensure their safety.

To further expand its foothold in the Visayas, Mototrade opens their 54th branch in the Visayas which is the 16th branch in the province of Cebu last October 20, 2018 in Looc, Poblacion, Liloan.

During the grand opening, a mass and a motorcade was held in the morning. A tribal showdown and several games with designated cash prizes like slow drag, motor balancing challenge, burger and cookies eating challenge took place in the afternoon to spice up the opening even more.

Free registration, several freebies, discounts and promos await those who are planning to buy motorcycles and avail of their services during their opening month.

Motortrade is also set to open more branches in Naga, Lawaan Talisay City, Bantayan Island and Lapu-Lapu City.

For inquiries and more details about this branch, feel free to contact Arnold Diagro – 09237028225.