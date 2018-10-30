Jesuit Athletic Meet: Ateneo de Cebu sweeps volley title; Sotto leads Blue Eaglets to basketball crown

THE SACRED Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu swept the volleyball competition of the Jesuit Athletic Meet (JAM) 2018, which came to an end yesterday at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

The SHS-AdC ruled both the Girls and Boys titles by defeating the teams of Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU).

For the girls title, the SHS-AdC bested ADDU, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13, while for the boys title, they outsmarted the ADDU boys, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21, 26-28, 16-14.

The host school, however, faltered in basketball, football and futsal.

Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) edged SHS-AdC, 1-0, to rule this year’s JAM football while ADDU outsmarted the girl booters of SHS-AdC, 3-2, to dominate the JAM futsal.

In football, both ADMU and SHS-AdC topped their respective brackets by winning all three of their elimination games.

SHS-AdC topped bracket A by routing Ateneo de Naga University (ADNU), 12-0, then trashing Xavier School (XS), 9-1, and demolishing Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan (XU), 15-0.

ADMU trounced Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU), 3-0, then inflicted the same score on Ateneo de Iloilo (ADI) before ending the eliminations with a 9-0 blanking of Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) to top bracket B.

In the crossover semifinals, SHS-AdC streaked past ADZU, 2-0, to bag one of the championship tickets while ADMU lambasted XS, 4-0, to complete the finalists.

XS and ADZU placed second in brackets A and B, respectively, with the same 2-1 win-loss records.

ADZU went on to claim the third place after prevailing in a shootout penalty over XS, 5-4. The regulation game ended at 3-all.

In futsal, ADDU avenged their lone loss in the eliminations by frustrating SHS-AdC, 3-2, for the title.

Next big thing

In basketball, the ADMU Blue Eaglets proved too much to handle for the hometown SHS-AdC as the UAAP champions took down the locals, 67-52.

Prized 7-foot-2 center Kai Sotto was as good as advertised as he lorded over everyone and scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a dominating performance befitting of his reputation as the country’s “next big thing” in basketball.

Fellow Batang Gilas member Forthsky Padrigao was likewise sensational, finishing with 12 points and four assists.

Koko Tuadles led SHS-AdC with 16 points while JJ Gesalem added 15, all from beyond the arc.