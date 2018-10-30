Time to move on

FAMILIES of the landslide victims in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City were urged not to dwell on the past but move on with their lives.

“Sila (the fatalities) tua ra na sa maayong kamot. Kita nga buhi muduko na sab ta sa atong tagsa tagsa ka kinabuhi,” said Rev. Fr. Mario Atienza in his homily during a Mass at the St. Francis of Assisi parish church for the souls of all who perished from the massive landslide.

“Di kinahanglan nga mu balik ta sa kagahapon. Dili pwede nga muhunong nalang gyud, kinahanglan mu padayon gyud ta,” he added.

(They are in good hands. We who are alive should also take on our own lives. We do not need to go back to the past. We cannot stop living, we need to move on.)

The survivors continue to grieve. Martin Gepuit lost his brother and his home.

“Sakit kaayo. Sakit gyud gihapon kaayo (It is still very painful),” he said.

Martin will visit his brother’s grave on All Souls Day as well as the grave of his parents and light a candle for them.

Nading Secuya, 95, a resident of Sitio Sindulan said she would always offer food for the Lord during special occassions, including the All Souls Day.

Secuya also plans to visit the graves of her deceased parents and husband.

This time her offering will not be as grand as before — just chicken, rice and bread instead of a pig. This is also her way of thanking the Lord that none of her family perished in the landslide.

“Amahan ko, tabangi intawn kami, ayaw intawn mi pasagdi,” she prayed.