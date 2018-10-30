Intensive police patrols in Ermita, Pasil

THE CEBU City Police Office (CCPO) will flood Barangays Ermita and Pasil which they consider as drug infested with policemen to patrol the streets and curb criminality.

“We have mobilized more policemen para lang sa dalawang barangay na yan dahil malala ang problema sa druga,” said CCPO Director Senior Supt. Royina Garma.

(We have mobilized more policemen solely for those two barangays since the problem of illegal drugs in those places is one of the worst.)

Aside from the Carbon Police Station personnel, Garma said that there are 42 policemen solely patrolling Ermita, Pasil and the Carbon Public Market.

She said these policemen will patrol these particular areas for 24 hours.

She said that she specifically instructed the policemen who will be assigned in these areas to conduct constant patrolling, including the inner streets of the two barangays.

But it seems that their efforts are not welcome.

The director recalled that they received a message on its “Itug-an Ni CD” Facebook page that questioned the policemen patroling Barangay Ermita.

Garma said that it seems some people does not want polie patroling in their area.

“Ngano kuno daghang pulis sa Ermita. Mura kuno daw naay mahitabo nga dili maayo. Imbes unta nga magpasalamat kay naay pulis mobantay makatulog sila mahimbing or something mura nasuko noon sila,” said Garma.

(They asked why there were many policemen in Ermita. It seemed to them that something not good is about to happen. Instead of being thankful that there are policemen watching so they can sleep peacefully, it seemed that they were angry instead)

“Bisan nagbutang nata diha, nalulusutan pa rin kami. Gahi g’yud nag ulo mga tawhana diha. Dili g’yud nila gusto magbago ba. Ganahan sila ilahang barangay puro druga,” said Garma.

(Even if we focus our forces there, some drug pushers still slipped away. They are very hardheaded. They do not want to change. They want their barangay to be heavily drug infested.)

Garma clarified that the presence of these policemen in Ermita and Pasil are just there to prevent any illegal activities.

She said that the fight of illegal drugs needs the help of the community.

“Pero if dili sila ganahan i-end, naa ra na nila. Sila ang nagpuyo dinha,” added Garma.

(But if those residents does not want to end the problems of illegal drugs, it’s up to them. They are the one who are residing there)