Osmeña answers charges of obstruction of justice

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has submitted his reply to the complaints of obstruction of justice, abuse of authority and unbecoming of a public official filed against him by the Cebu City Police Office for taking custody of persons arrested by police for selling refilled butane.

Osmena denied all the allegations hurled against him by the police and claimed that taking custody of the three suspects will not constitute an obstruction of justice.

He also requested the Office of the Ombudsman to dismiss the complaint for ‘lack of probable cause’.

On Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte again lambasted Osmeña for always criticizing the police.