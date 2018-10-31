‘Rosita’ exits PAR

Tropical Storm “Rosita” (international name: Yutu) has left the Philippine area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon.

The storm was last spotted 325 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Rosita made landfall over Dinapigue, Isabela early Tuesday, and brought heavy rains over Northern and Central Luzon.

At least eight people were killed from a landslide in Mountain Province, where a government building was buried and several others are believed to be still trapped.

Light to moderate rains, however, will continue over Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Zambales, Batanes, and Babuyan Group of Islands despite Rosita’s exit from PAR, according to Pagasa.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect fair weather and chances of localized thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.