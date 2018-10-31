Labajo: Pray for the dead

They may no longer be here.

But one still has a connection with the dead and even has a responsibility.

The medium between the living and the dead is prayer, said Monsignor Ruben Labajo, team moderator of Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Turns out, according to Labajo, the living, the dead, and the saints all belong to one church.

Labajo cited the Apostle’s Creed, where he said the mention of the “communion of saints” justifies the connection between the living and the dead.

“(This is) to encourage and to inspire us … to remind people who are still in this world nga naay langit. Mag remind ni nato nga naay langit (that there is heaven. This should remind us that there indeed is heaven),“ said Labajo.

He also stressed that there is a need to commemorate a separate day for all the saints, which falls today (Nov. 1).

Labajo said that there are saints unknown to us, which may be one of those who have passed their “temporal punishment” in purgatory.

Temporal punishment is a punishment for a sin which may be expelled through confession in the living or in purgatory for the dead.

Meanwhile, All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2) not only remembers the dead, but should also be the living’s way of removing the temporal punishment of the departed who are still in purgatory through prayers and sacrifices.

“Our sacrifices, our prayers, will help them pass their temporal punishment in purgatory and so they can proceed to heaven,” said Labajo in Cebuano.

He added that with our prayers and acts of penance, souls in purgatory will definitely pass to heaven.

Labajo also reminded everyone to refrain from holding activities such as partying and other unrelated celebrations.

He added that though it is allowed to eat in the cemetery, everyone must be mindful of their trash.

Labajo said that All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days are not for parties and other ostentatious celebrations but should be solemnly offered solely for the dead.

Mass schedules

Starting today until tomorrow, masses will be celebrated at the Carreta Cemetery from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with two hours interval.

Masses will also be celebrated at the Cathedral Mausoleum at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. today and tomorrow in line with the commemoration of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.