PDEA intensifies drive vs drugs at ports, bus terminals, airports

AGENTS of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) conducted a site inspection at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Wednesday as part of the agency’s heightened watch against illegal drugs that might be transported through the air terminal.

Led by PDEA-7 Regional Director, lawyer Wardley Getalla, the team inspected areas in Terminal 1 and 2 where luggage are being prepared before being released to the conveyor for passengers to pick up.

K9 drug-sniffing dogs were made to sniff the pile of luggage at the back of the conveyors from every arriving flight to make sure that drugs and other contraband will be promptly intercepted.

“We also want to make sure that airport terminals are closely monitored by our office to prevent entry of illegal drugs,” said Getalla.

Getalla added that although incidents of illegal drugs being transported through airports are few, he said this should never be a reason for his men to be complacent.

Getalla also said that the same kind of committed watch will be implemented in the region’s ports and bus terminals.

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) assisted the PDEA team in accessing some areas of the airport for the inspection.

The MCIAA has also allotted an office for PDEA to give the latter more leeway in the dispensation of its operations.

Getalla added that they decided to enhance their watch against illegal drugs because the long holiday break could be used by drug personalities to intensify their illegal operations.