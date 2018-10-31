CEBOO at MCIA: Mexican-inspired spooky creatures greet passengers

AS ALL Souls’ Day draws near, the airport terminal was also in festive mood — festive Halloween mood.

For the past three days, passengers were welcomed by the staff in spooky costumes at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), offered sweets and goodies, and entertained by staff members in skeleton costumes dancing to the music of a mariachi band.

Avigael Maningo, head of the Corporate Affairs and Branding Dept. of GMR-MEGAWIDE Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC), said the terminal was having a contest for participating airline companies called the CEBOO: MCIA Halloween Event.

“Ang tema ani kay based ni siya sa Mexican sa ilang pag-remember (The theme is based on the Mexican holiday that they could remember),” said Maningo as the country commemorates All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively.

“The All Souls’ and All Saints’ Day holiday is one of the peak travel seasons which the Mactan – Cebu International Airport anticipates. Besides providing our valued passengers a safe, efficient and friendly airport experience, we would like to delight passengers as well,” GMCAC Branding Manager Giovanni Ruiz said in a statement.

Maningo said they were inspired by the Mexican’s holiday celebration Dia de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead.

Dressed in costumes inspired by the fictional characters of the cartoon movie “Coco”, the airport’s staff entertained guests with their colorful looks.

While cosplayers in skeleton makeup entertained guests with their dance performances with the mariachi band at the Terminal 2.

Apart from that, the check-in counters of every airline were also decorated, giving a warm and vibrant feeling in remembering the dearly departed.

The contest is looking for the best booth, costumes and performance provided by the participating airline companies.

Participating airlines include Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines and Air Asia for the contest that runs from Oct. 29 to 31.

The booth decorations will remain until Nov. 2.

The winner will receive a P10,000 cash prize and a roasted pig or lechon, said Maningo.