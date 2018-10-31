Kin: Prayers for Malubog 5’s souls

They will follow tradition, and they will not visit the tombs of their loved ones until the 40th day since their death.

Three families of the so-called Malubog five or the five people, who were killed two weeks ago in Sitio Kan-iran, Barangay Malubog in Cebu City, said this when asked if they would visit the tombs of their loved ones on All Souls’ Day.

The Malubog five are Christopher Tangag, Lester Abella, Karl Cabahug, Rolando Tayor, and Diover Van Sanjorjo.

The families of Tangag, Cabahug, and Tayor will follow the 40-day tradition while the families of Abella and Sanjorjo will visit the tombs of their loved ones on All Souls’ Day.

Emily Abella, mother of Lester, who is buried in the Calamba cemetery, said she would visit the tomb of Lester together with her daughter, Clydel.

Emily said they would light a candle and place some flowers on her son’s tomb and spend some time and prayers there to remember him.

Dione Sanjorjo, Diover’s father, said the family had already visited his son’s grave on Oct. 31.

Dione, a widower, said that they visited his wife’s grave and later passed by Diover’s grave and offered a minute of prayer for his departed son.

Dione said that Oct. 31 was the fourth death anniversary of his wife Veronica, and her son and himself were there to visit their loved ones’ tomb.

Avelino Tangag, the father of Christopher — a call center agent, said that he and the rest of their family members would go to church and offer prayers for the soul of Christopher.

Avelino said they would follow the 40-day tradition of not visiting a loved one’s tomb after 40 days.

He said that he, however, had asked a friend to light candles at Christopher’s tomb in the Calamba cemetery on behalf of the family.

The Tayors, for their part, would go to a nearby cemetery, light candles at the cemetery cross and say prayers for Rolando Tayor’s soul.

Jonah Tayor, Rolando’s brother, said that they would visit the nearby Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Barangay Calamba instead of the Calamba Cemetery where Rolando is buried.

Jonah said they too would follow the 40-day tradition.

For Richel Cabahug, the mother of Karl, she said she and the family would go to church and offer prayers for her son’s eternal repose.