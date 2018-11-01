3 collapsed due to extreme heat

At least 3 persons collapsed at a public cemetery due to the extreme heat.

This was confirmed by Dr. Agnes Cecille Realiza, Lapu-Lapu City Health Officer.

Around 5,000 individuals have already visited Humay-Humay Public Cemetery in Lapu-Lapu City of Thursday noontime (November 1).

SPO3 Candido Barinque, assistant area supervisor, said at least 30 policemen were deployed to secure the cemetery.

Force multipliers and members of the Philippine Navy and Air Force were also deployed at the cemetery.