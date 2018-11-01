Authorities told to probe involvement of police in killings

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella is urging authorities to probe claims by Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Sinas claimed on Wednesday (October 31) that some policemen in Cebu are active hitmen for criminals.

Labella said that those who will be proven to have involvement in killings should be sacked.

“That is a matter that should be seriously looked into. Because as I’ve said before, these cops are supposed to protect our people,” said Labella.