Ladrada to have new foe in PP45

ALA Boxing Gym’s newcomer Lorenz Ladrada will have to come up with a new fight plan after his opponent Ramel Antaran backed out of their scheduled eight-rounder bout in the undercard of Pinoy Pride 45: Triple WBO championships on November 24 at the International Eucharistic Congress (IEC) Convention Center in Cebu City.

The 21-year old Cagayan de Oro City native Ladrada, who holds a record of 5-1-0 (win-loss-draw), was initially pitted against Antaran (3-11-1) but the latter backed out due to unknown circumstances.

Ladrada will instead face a brand new opponent in Audie Dacua (4-1-0,3KOs) of the Big Yellow Boxing Gym.

Both Ladrada and Dacua are coming from victories.

Ladrada scored a split decision win over Elmer Liboon in La Carlota City last April while Dacua stopped Mark Anthony Rotilles in Naval, Biliran last September.

Ladrada and Dacua’s showdown will be in the bantamweight division and will be one of the eight fights to be featured in the fight card to be headlined by WBO Oriental Super Bantamweight Champion Jeo “Santino” Santisima, who will be defending his title against Mexican Victor Uriel “Yuca” Lopez.

The co-main event will feature “Prince” Albert Pagara, who will defend his WBO Inter-Continental Super Bantamweight title versus Ghanaian George Krampah.

Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja gets his first shot at a regional title against Mexican Victor Hugo “Scarface” Reyes for the vacant WBO World Youth Super Flyweight title in the undercard.