Noted PLAYERS to vie in Roger Abella Memorial Chess

SOME of the biggest names in chess will be gathering for the annual National Master Roger Abella Memorial Open Chess tournament on November 10 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) will be organizing the tournament with the help of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

Among those expected to see action are National Master Rommel Ganzon, NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Edsel Montoya, Mario Mangubat, Bryle Arellano, NM Arnolito Cadiz, Richard Natividad, Rosendo Yamyamin, Candidate Master Jerish John Velarde and other wood pushers who strut their wares in the recent Boy “Chessmoso” Pestaño Memorial Team Chess Tournament.

The tournament, which aims to honor the late National Master Roger Abella, the father of Cebu scrabble and one of Cebu’s pillars in chess who passed away in 2013, will give away P7,000 cash to the champion and P5,000 to the second placer and P3,000 to the third placer.

The tournament will have use a seven-round Swiss system format and will follow FIDE chess rules.

Also, Cepca officer Jun Olis revealed that they are cutting the registration fee from P400 to P300 for the regular participants and from P300 to P200 for the kiddies and ladies.