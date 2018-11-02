Two killed in Toledo City 

Authorities have confirmed that two persons were killed in Barangay Daanglungsod, Toledo City, Cebu on Thursday (November 1).

The fatalities were identified as Jonel Catalina, 43, and a construction worker; and Eniego Sibugal, Jr., 41.

Catalina was first hacked by Sibugal, who was latter killed by the relatives of Catalina after witnessing the incident.

Police identified the suspects in the killing of Sibugal as Helbert Larino, Remedio Cabaluna, Dino Larino, and Jonel Catalina.

SPO1 Roxanne Enerio of Toledo City police station revealed that the live-in partner of Catalina was the former wife of Sibugal.

Sibugal was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.