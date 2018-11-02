Man shot dead, another injured in Carcar City
A man was killed while another was injured after a shooting incident in Barangay Poblacion, Carcar City, Cebu.
Edelaido Andaya, 60, was declared dead after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Another victim, Emilio Solon Jr., 43, was injured.
They were having a drinking session when a neighbor fired shots at them.
Police are now looking into personal grudge as the motive of the crime.
