Man shot dead, another injured in Carcar City

A man was killed while another was injured after a shooting incident in Barangay Poblacion, Carcar City, Cebu.

Edelaido Andaya, 60, was declared dead after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Another victim, Emilio Solon Jr., 43, was injured.

They were having a drinking session when a neighbor fired shots at them.

Police are now looking into personal grudge as the motive of the crime.