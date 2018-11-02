40 collared in anti-drug ops during Kalag-Kalag

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has arrested at least 40 individuals in separate anti-drugs operation in the last two days.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of CCPO, said that drug disposal is common in cemeteries.

On the other hand, packs of shabu and drug paraphernalia were also confiscated from Cebu City Jail inmates during a surprise greyhound operation early on Friday morning.