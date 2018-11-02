40 collared in anti-drug ops during Kalag-Kalag
The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has arrested at least 40 individuals in separate anti-drugs operation in the last two days.
Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of CCPO, said that drug disposal is common in cemeteries.
On the other hand, packs of shabu and drug paraphernalia were also confiscated from Cebu City Jail inmates during a surprise greyhound operation early on Friday morning.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.