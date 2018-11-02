Centro Police: More disciplined cemetery visitors this year
The Centro police station in Mandaue City has observed that cemetery visitors were more disciplined this year.
Police Chief Insp. Aldrin Villacampa, station chief, said they only confiscated spatula and scissors used in cleaning graves during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day under their jurisdiction.
Sanitary enforcers were also unable to apprehend anyone for the indiscriminate disposal of their garbage.
Villacampa is expecting more people to arrive in cemeteries between 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. today.
