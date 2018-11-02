DILG tells mayors to ban pedicabs, tricycles from national highways

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is reiterating its call to all city and municipal mayors to ban pedicabs and tricycles along national highways, whether in Metro Manila or in the provinces.

“For safety reasons, no tricycle or pedicab should operate on national highways utilized by four-wheel vehicles greater than four tons and where normal speed exceeds 40 kilometers per hour,” DILG officer-in-charge, Secretary Eduardo M. Año said in a news release on Tuesday (October 30).

Año said while the government recognizes that tricycle and pedicab operations provide livelihood and income to Filipinos, allowing them to ferry passengers along main thoroughfares poses hazards to other motor vehicles, the riding public, and even to the drivers themselves.